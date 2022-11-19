Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

WTTR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.19. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after buying an additional 438,510 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,659,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

