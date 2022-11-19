ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,477 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $123,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 101.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,457 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 40.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.38. 1,205,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,159. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $687.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

