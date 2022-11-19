Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$836.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.19. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

