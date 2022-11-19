Shentu Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00004643 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $67.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,187,104 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

