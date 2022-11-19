Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 370,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,737. The firm has a market cap of $696.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

