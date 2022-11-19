Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

LON:EYE opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.97 million and a PE ratio of 28,375.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.65.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Robert Senior acquired 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($29,373.91).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Further Reading

