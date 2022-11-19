Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.46) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.40) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 711 ($8.35).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 800.20 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 721.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 695.34. The company has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,857.86. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.14%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.21), for a total value of £174,518.40 ($205,074.50).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

