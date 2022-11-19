Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Decreases By 7.4%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,384,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,425,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,950,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

