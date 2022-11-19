Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Decreases By 8.0%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,400 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.29 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of -69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

