SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

SIG Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. SIG Group has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

About SIG Group

(Get Rating)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

