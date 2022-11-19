SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,768 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VV traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $180.65. 310,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,653. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

