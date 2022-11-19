SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 177,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,210. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

