SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,576 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $363.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,082. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.