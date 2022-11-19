SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,156 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,133 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 239,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,190. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

