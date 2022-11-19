SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,151 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.