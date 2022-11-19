SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,884,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

