SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,163 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 567,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,257. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08.

