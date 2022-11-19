SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,209. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.