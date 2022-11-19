SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,876 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.47. 402,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,045. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

