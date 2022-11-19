Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after buying an additional 110,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.