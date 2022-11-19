Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,545 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $96.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

