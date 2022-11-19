Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 143.5% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 549.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $256.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

