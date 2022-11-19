Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.82 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 113.1% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 110,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.