Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

