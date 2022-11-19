Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,916 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $5,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

Allstate stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

