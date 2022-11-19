Sigma Planning Corp Sells 352 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $286.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

