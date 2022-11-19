Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $788.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

