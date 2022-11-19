Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE SMWB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $360.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

