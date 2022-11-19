Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.
Similarweb Price Performance
NYSE SMWB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $360.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Similarweb Company Profile
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Similarweb (SMWB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.