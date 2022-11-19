Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

SSD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

