SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.53 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SKALE Network

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

