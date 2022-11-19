SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.311 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 1,332.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty



3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

