SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Director Steven Hochberg Sells 3,000 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,415.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Hochberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of SLR Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50.

On Thursday, November 10th, Steven Hochberg purchased 6,858 shares of SLR Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $95,806.26.

SLRC opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.08. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 64.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 129.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 85,875 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 127.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. Raymond James lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

