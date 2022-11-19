SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Director Steven Hochberg Sells 3,000 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,415.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Steven Hochberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of SLR Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Steven Hochberg purchased 6,858 shares of SLR Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $95,806.26.
SLR Investment Trading Down 0.6 %
SLRC opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.08. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
SLR Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 64.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 129.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 85,875 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 127.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. Raymond James lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
