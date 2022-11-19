Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $782.04

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.04 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 829 ($9.74). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 821 ($9.65), with a volume of 159,429 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 781.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 840.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13,950.00.

Smart Metering Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Smart Metering Systems

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.33%.

In related news, insider Ruth Leak purchased 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($23,502.94).

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

