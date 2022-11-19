Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $111.28 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $111.28 million and $25.71 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,189,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,192,970 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

