Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.82 and last traded at $91.91. Approximately 170,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,548,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.