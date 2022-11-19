Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after buying an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $258.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

