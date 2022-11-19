Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,658 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

