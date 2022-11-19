Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

