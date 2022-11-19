Sourceless (STR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.63

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $170.21 million and $1.63 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010779 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021419 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00237576 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00820507 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

