Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Southwest Gas Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
