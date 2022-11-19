Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

