SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $220,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.79. 4,321,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,643. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

