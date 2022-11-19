SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 682.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 308,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

