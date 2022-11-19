Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,906.35

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,906.35 ($34.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,207 ($37.69). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,178 ($37.34), with a volume of 113,722 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($42.89) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($40.95) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,424 ($40.24).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,906.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,908.11.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.