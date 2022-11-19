Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus cut their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

