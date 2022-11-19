SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.62

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.62 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.61). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 400,475 shares changing hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.76. The company has a market cap of £97.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

