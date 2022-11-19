Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

