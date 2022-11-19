Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

