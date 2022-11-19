Stargate Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.00 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

