STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $126.62 million and approximately $176,744.30 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

