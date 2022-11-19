State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

